(WHDH) — Researchers recently discovered a ship believed to have been sitting on the sea floor for more than 150 years.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was testing a new remotely operated vehicle in the Gulf of Mexico when it found the shipwreck.

Experts believe the 124-foot-long ship caught on fire before it sank because the structure above the water line is missing, while the hull is largely intact due to copper sheathing.

After all this time, that copper has retained its ability to keep the hull free of marine organisms.

NOAA says the ship’s construction features suggest its a sailing vessel built in the mid-1800s.

