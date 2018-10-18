NOAA predicting mild winter in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an unusually warm winter for New England residents.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released its Winter Outlook, which found that in December and February much of the United States will see above-average temperatures and that there’s a 70 to 75 percent chance of El Nino developing.

“We expect El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, in a statement. “Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North.”

The outlook is also predicting it won’t be an unusually wet winter for New England.

