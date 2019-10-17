NOAA predicting warmer than average winter in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its annual winter outlook for 2019 and is predicting that this winter will be warmer than average in New England.

No part of the U.S. is favored to have below-average temperatures this winter, the outlook predicts.

Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely in Alaska and Hawaii this winter, along with portions of the Northern Plains, Upper Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes and parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Drier-than-average conditions are most likely for Louisiana, parts of Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Oklahoma as well areas of northern and central California.

