BOSTON (WHDH) - Kids were taking their best shot, hitting golf balls and learning new skills, while getting some help from a few big names.

Singer-songwriter and Boston Common Golf part-owner Noah Kahan and PGA Tour star Keegan Bradley launched “Common Ground,” a new community impact program designed to get more young people into the game.

Kahan said golf should be something everyone has the chance to experience.

“Golf is really for everybody,” Kahan said. “It should be more affordable and accessible for folks, and it’s really special to be a part of what Boston Common Golf is building by helping kids in and around Boston to experience this game.”

The program lets kids tee off at the George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park all summer for just $5.

On Wednesday, 70 young people from across Boston got the chance to learn the game, and for many of them, it was their first time ever picking up a golf club.

Bradley said events like this can open doors far beyond the course.

“I feel a responsibility to represent this area and to be able to give back and to see opportunities for people in New England to come and play and learn the game of golf,” Bradley said.

Kahan said he hopes kids will leave with new confidence, new connections, and a new outlet.

“It always helps me through; it always helps me disconnect,” Kahan said. “Very important to access when I’m on tour. It’s one of the very few outlets where I can slow down and quiet my brain for a few hours.”

City leaders say programs like this are about making sure every young person has the opportunity to try something new, regardless of their background or experience.

“Here in Boston, we are determined to make sure that our young people have those opportunities right at their fingertips,” Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Common Golf said there are more community events planned as they continue building its presence in the city.

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