BOSTON (WHDH) - Singer and New England native Noah Kahan recently visited Dana Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic in Boston, spending time with children at the clinic on Monday.

Kahan took to social media after his visit, sharing a series of photos on Instagram.

“I left feeling so moved by the kindness of the staff, the patients, and the families at the Jimmy Fund,” he said of his visit.

Kahan was nominated for a Grammy Award earlier this year in the Best New Artist category.

On Monday, he said he played video games, played guitar, talked about football and talked about music with children at the Jimmy Fund Clinic.

“Their most recent theme has been ‘superheroes’ which feels right because to me that is the only way to truly describe what they do, what they go through, and the strength they possess,” Kahan said.

“Moments like these mean so much to our patients and their families,” the Jimmy Fund said in its own post on Facebook thanking Kahan.

Kahan’s visit came one day after he threw out the first pitch at Sunday’s Red Sox game against the Chicago Cubs.

Kahan is scheduled to take the stage in Boston later this year with shows scheduled at Fenway Park on July 18 and July 19.

