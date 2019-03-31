Nobel Peace Prize winner speaking at Harvard

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad is speaking at Harvard University.

The Iraqi human rights activist will deliver a lecture that’s free and open to the public Wednesday afternoon at Harvard’s Memorial Church.

The Nobel Committee named Murad co-recipient of the 2018 Peace Prize for her efforts to “end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.” She’s also a United Nations goodwill ambassador.

A Yazidi from northern Iraq, Murad was captured by Islamic State fighters in 2014 and held as a sex slave for months before escaping.

She has since addressed the UN and wrote a memoir about the experience and her nonprofit organization, Nadia’s Initiative, seeks justice for survivors of sexual violence.

Murad also speaks out about ISIS’s genocidal campaign against Yazidis.

