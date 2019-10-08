‘Nobody’ registers to run as anarchist candidate for mayor in Keene, NH

Nobody is running for mayor in Keene, New Hampshire.

The computer programmer turned activist legally changed his name to Nobody months ago, and is running as a libertarian and anarchist candidate for mayor.

“I made it [the name change] because I intended to run for office and there’s a lot of jobs in government that Nobody should do,” Nobody said. “What I’d like to do in any political position is as little as possible and by that I mean shrink the government down as much as I can.”

Nobody is also fighting to legalize marijuana, and said his wife died of cancer without the benefit of medical cannabis.

As an activist, he has been arrested by Keene police 11 times at protests.

“There was one arrest which was by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, and believe it or not they came to arrest me for a pound of weed,” Nobody said.

Nobody is running against two city councilors in a preliminary election; the top two vote-getters will face off in the mayoral race. He admits he’s running a longshot campaign, but he has a backup plan.

“I think if I don’t get mayor, I’m going to run for governor tomorrow,” Nobody said.

