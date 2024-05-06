(CNN) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem suggests in her new book that President Joe Biden’s dog Commander should suffer a similar fate to the working dog she shot on her farm.

At the top of a list of potential 2025 day one priorities in her book, “No Going Back,” Noem writes that if she were president, she’d ensure Commander “was nowhere on the grounds,” according to an advance copy obtained by CNN.

“What would I do if I was president on the first day in office in 2025? Thanks for asking. I happen to have a list. The first thing I’d do is make sure Joe Biden’s dog was nowhere on the grounds (‘Commander, say hello to Cricket for me’). But my dog, Foster, would sure be welcome. He comes with me to the capitol all the time and loves everyone,” Noem writes.

Commander, the Biden family’s German shepherd, bit Secret Service personnel in 24 separate incidents at the White House and other locations, according to CNN’s reporting from February.

The dog was removed from the White House last October.

In a Sunday appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Noem said, “Joe Biden’s dog has attacked 24 Secret Service people. So, how many people is enough people to be attacked and dangerously hurt before you make a decision on a dog and what to do with it?”

“That’s the question that the president should be held accountable to,” Noem said.

“Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan interjected, “You’re saying he should be shot?”

“That’s what the president should be accountable to,” Noem continued, without stopping to answer. “What is the number?”

