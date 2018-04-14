NORTON, Mass. (WHDH) – The only all-girls golf league in New England, GIGL, hit the links in Norton on Saturday.

7’s Keke Vencill stopped by the event that helps build confidence on the course.

The non-profit aims to get more girls between the ages of four and 18 playing golf.

Hundreds of girls came from across the state for the jamboree.

The next event is scheduled for November.

