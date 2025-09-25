DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested and is charged with distributing crack cocaine.

Javan Tooley, 36, the founder of a local non-profit organization, has an “extensive track record” of drug trafficking and other criminal conduct, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say Tooley was previously convicted of federal drug trafficking offenses in 2010 after selling to undercover police.

Court filings say Tooley had also allegedly targeted and recruited women for commercial sex to his financial gain.

If convicted, Tooley could face up to 10-years in prison.

Tooley was the founder and CEO of Adapt & Evolve LLC which helped formerly incarcerated people re-enter society.

