Non-profit to launch fundraiser to pay off mortgage for family of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A non-profit organization plans to announce a major fundraising effort on Friday to help pay off the mortgage for the family of a Worcester fire lieutenant who died earlier this week after “heroically and selflessly” saving his comrades from a four-alarm blaze that engulfed a multi-family home.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is looking to raise money for Lt. Jason Menard’s wife Tina and his three children, according to a news release.

Menard and his team entered a burning home at 7 Stockholm St. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday in search of a reported trapped resident and baby, Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

The firefighters from Ladder 5 gained entry into the third floor, where they became trapped by raging flames. The flames overtook the third floor and Menard was unable to escape because he put the lives of his crew members before his own.

RELATED: Funeral plans set for heroic Worcester fire lieutenant who died in line of duty

“Lt. Menard heroically and selflessly saved his crew, helping a probationary firefighter to the stairs and then returning to rescue another trapped firefighter, assisting him out the window,” Lavoie said.

Tunnel to Towers, established in memory of fallen 9/11 firefighter Stephen Siller, supports the families of fallen military and first responders who are lost in the line of duty.

In 2018, the foundation supported the family of fallen Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna.

Lavoie and Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, are slated to announce fundraising details at the Worcester Fire Department at 10 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)