BOSTON (AP) — A Boston nonprofit is committing $250,000 to the city’s public schools to help students bounce back from more than a year of stress and learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.

The Boston Schools Fund will start by supporting five city schools with $20,000 Re-Centering Implementation grants each to equip school leaders with the resources needed to focus on the social-emotional wellness of students and staff, and therapeutic approaches to learning.

“Students, families and educators have lost so much in the last 14 months,” Chief Executive Will Austin said in a statement. “We can’t wait. We need to put resources towards these kids now.”

The five schools, all located in city neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic, will apply their funds toward critical recovery efforts, including tutoring, mental health counseling, and staff training.

The Boston Schools Fund has also committed an additional $150,000 toward investments to support 38 schools with targeted reopening guidance and planning support.

