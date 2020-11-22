Nonprofit donates 100 turkeys to families in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston nonprofit helped out dozens of families looking to celebrate Thanksgiving Sunday.

The South Boston Neighborhood House gave away 100 turkeys to families struggling with food insecurity due to the pandemic.

Many of our families were able to have Thanksgiving with their relatives last year and this year they’re not because of the pandemic and so you know without that invitation to come to somebody else’s table, a Thanksgiving dinner just isn’t in the budget for them this year,” said Kathy Lafferty of the South Boston Neighborhood House. “So to be able to provide that turkey and all the fixings for them just feels really good.”

