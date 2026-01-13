BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s a big day for aspiring bike riders at Beethoven Elementary in West Roxbury.

A national nonprofit rolled into their school with a powerful goal to teach every kid how to ride a bike.

The “All Kids Bike” program helped the school out with new sets of wheels.

“In any given year, only one in four kids will learn to ride a bike so we’re truly teaching them in school so they always have the opportunity,” Nichole Buchholz said. “Parents just aren’t having that opportunity at home. Whether it’s time or finances or they don’t live in a neighborhood that’s conducive to that.”

Mayor Michelle Wu introduced the program to students before the big reveal.

“Exercise is good for everyone of every generation,” Wu said. “All ages and it always helps when you start to learn something when you’re really really young.”

Plus former Red Sox pitcher and World Series champion Lenny Dinardo was in attendance, showing off the brand new fleet of Strider Balance Bikes while the kids got to hop on and ride.

“It’s things like this that really make my day, getting to see the kids’ faces,” Dinardo said.

In addition to 24 balance-to-pedal bikes, the program will provide teacher training, an eight lesson learn-to-ride curriculum, helmets, and storage racks.

It’ll fit right into kindergarten P.E., making learning to ride part of the school day.

School leaders say this is about more than fun, it’s about making sure every kid has access to a skill they’ll use for life.

“Having every kid learn how to ride their bike in the city, it is our goal, and this is a big step towards that,” Mary Skipper said.

