Nonprofit: Don’t name Everett casino after Steve Wynn

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts nonprofit that helps sexual assault survivors says the $2.4 billion casino Wynn Resorts is building in Everett shouldn’t be named after former CEO Steve Wynn.

The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center says the state shouldn’t get “stuck with a monument to a man forced out of his job due to multiple allegations of sexual assault.”

The 76-year-old Wynn resigned as CEO of the company he founded on Tuesday after the allegations were reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The center says the state Gaming Commission and other state policymakers should ensure Wynn’s name isn’t displayed on the Everett casino, which is being marketed as Wynn Boston Harbor and is slated for opening in June 2019.

The gaming commission declined to comment. A Wynn Resorts spokesman didn’t immediately respond.

