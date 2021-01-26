Nonprofit holds Maine’s 1st drive-through vaccination clinic

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — More than 150 people received vaccinations for COVID-19 in the state’s first drive-thru clinic, officials said.

A Brunswick nonprofit that provides services for adults with intellectual disabilities vaccinated about 70 clients and 90 caregivers on Monday outside its headquarters. Guardian Pharmacy of Maine staffed the clinic with four pharmacists.

The clinic at the Independence Association was the first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination effort known to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Most of the caregivers and their clients opted to sit in their vehicles with the windows rolled down to receive the first of two Moderna shots.

“We waited patiently for two hours and we’re both glad that we got the vaccine,” said Robert Hipp, who drove a client to be vaccinated. “It was cold and it was windy, but it was good to finally get vaccinated.”

