BOSTON (WHDH) - Greater Boston-area residents living with disabilities have been heading out for sailing lessons on Boston Harbor thanks to a local nonprofit and a sailing center.

The collaborative program between the Piers Park Sailing Center and Triangle Inc. allows participants and their family members to learn lessons on the water.

Since 2018, the East Boston program has been teaching participants sailing and water safety skills.

Using specialized equipment, all participants are able to board and are given responsibilities.

Leaders at Triangle say the confidence participants get from taking part in the sailing program carries over into the rest of their lives.

