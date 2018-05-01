YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A nonprofit organization is raising money to buy a K9 camera system for a fallen Massachusetts police officer’s department.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the Yarmouth Police Foundation started fundraising this week for the K9 Storm Intruder camera. Yarmouth Officer Sean Gannon had researched the $22,000 tactical system before he was killed while on duty last month. Gannon’s police dog, Nero, was also injured in the shooting.

Foundation president Bruce Wilson says the camera transmits video from a police dog’s vest to a receiver worn by a handler. Wilson says the waterproof camera makes searches in buildings and other areas “much safer” for police.

The foundation says donations that came after Gannon’s death have helped fundraising.

