Nonprofit recycling and reusing hundreds of campaign signs after Election Day

Now that Election Day has passed and thousands of campaigns have finished, a company in Nebraska is trying to put their signs to good use.

Omaha nonprofit Made New Makerspace is collecting hundreds of signs every day to repurpose their plastic and metal.

“One of the things that we have done with this before, is to use it as an art board for students to put art supplies on and then they can use that for painting on a canvas,” said nonprofit member Jim Clements.

Another organization in Texas is also collecting signs to make storage boxes.

