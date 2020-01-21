BOSTON (WHDH) - A nonprofit organization is reminding those experiencing homelessness in Boston to seek out resources as it continues to be dangerously cold outside.

The Pine Street Inn, which provides housing, shelter, job training and street outreach to Boston’s homeless population, tweeted out a list of resources created by the City of Boston.

“During winter storms or any time the temperature falls below freezing, a network of city agencies, homeless shelters, street outreach and other community partners mobilizes to provide resources and services to help the homeless in winter,” the City of Boston resource page read. “This plan ensures that every individual who is in need of a shelter bed this winter will have one, and that behavioral health and medical services are facilitated for vulnerable homeless persons.”

The Pine Street Inn is also reminding the public to keep an eye out for vulnerable citizens who may be in need.

Massachusetts has been dealing with a bitter cold over the past few days.

#Boston | It continues to be dangerously cold outside. Please keep an eye out for our fellow vulnerable citizens who are experiencing homelessness, and check out these resources. https://t.co/2GipromhXs — Pine Street Inn (@PineStreetInn) January 21, 2020

