BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting in August Boston residents will be able to fly to Manhattan by seaplane.

Tailwind Air says the nonstop commercial flights will be taking off right from Boston Harbor and the company hopes this new venture will allow them to set their sights on travel to even more destinations.

“Very excited, it took a multi-year process that had a lot of oversight from a lot of stakeholders,” explained Director of Scheduled Operations Peter Manice.

The plane has room for eight passengers onboard.

“It’s gonna look a lot more like a Cape Air flight,” said Manice. “Something many Bostonians might be familiar with.”

It has been several decades since the last seaplane took off from the Harbor.

“Boston used to have seaplane service in the 1930s and 1940s, but that has faded away,” Manice said.

Tailwind Air said a number of other cities already do commercial seaplane flights and they hope this is the first of many for Boston.

“Its waterways can provide access to let’s say cities within a 200 mile, 250 mile radius of Boston in a way that’s much much faster,” Manice said.

