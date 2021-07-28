BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents will be able to fly to Manhattan by seaplane beginning in August.

Tailwind Air says the nonstop commercial flights will be taking off right from Boston Harbor and the company hopes this new venture will allow them to set their sights on travel to even more destinations.

The plane has room for eight passengers onboard and the flight to Manhattan will take about 75 minutes.

It has been several decades since the last seaplane took off from the Harbor.

Tailwind Air said a number of other cities already do commercial seaplane flights and they hope this is the first of many for Boston.

One-way tickets for the seaplane will cost $395.

Flights out of Boston begin on Aug. 3.

