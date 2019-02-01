Nonverbal boy communicates with lieutenant responding to fire in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire firefighter used sign language to communicate with a young boy following a report of a fire this week.

Tegan Kerr, 8, met Lt. Mike Rheault Thursday night when firefighters responded to a smoky apartment building.

Turns out, someone just overcooked their food, but Rheault made a lasting impression when the boy, who is nonverbal, realized he had someone he could communicate with.

“I said, ‘Oh, I know sign language, so I started to talk to him, and I told him my name,” Rheault said. “And he told me his name and I told him this is the sign for fireman.”

“It was just really special,” said Teegan’s mother, Amy McCall.

McCall says she’s always worried how her son would fit in.

She wanted to record the special moment when he connected with one of his idols.

“He just treated him like any other kid, and it was really special to see that moment,” McCall said. “Tegan hasn’t stopped talking about it. He keeps wearing his firefighter hat and keeps saluting and telling me he saluted the firefighter.”

“I was excited, just as excited as he was by the way he lit up because he was so excited to see me,” Rheault said. “And by him being happy, it made me happy, and you know that’s what it’s here for – public service.”

