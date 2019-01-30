Nonverbal Dartmouth boy orders food at restaurant on his own

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A young Dartmouth boy living with Autism reached a major milestone, ordering food at a restaurant all on his own for the first time.

Jayden, 12, is nonverbal, so he uses a special application on his iPad to communicate things he can’t say himself.

His mother says she hopes this special moment inspires other parents.

“I just hope it inspires parents to not give up and to continue to work hard, advocate for their children, and don’t stop fighting,” Crystal Medeiros said. “We owe it to them. We are their voice until they’re able to get their own voice.”

Jayden’s video has more than 60,000 views on Facebook.

