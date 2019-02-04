Nonverbal NH boy reunites with fire lieutenant who signed with him

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire firefighter who used sign language to communicate with a young boy while responding to a fire last week was reunited with his new friend on Monday.

Tegan Kerr, 8, met Lt. Mike Rheault last Thursday night when firefighters responded to a smoky apartment building.

Rheault made a lasting impression when Kerr, who is nonverbal, realized he had someone he could communicate with.

Kerr and Rheault met at the fire station.

Kerr and his family said thank you to the firefighters with some cookies and homemade cards.

“I got excited instantly because you don’t normally run into people who know sign language,” Kerr’s mother said. “I know to Tegan it was really important and really special, and it was really special to me to have someone take the time to do that.”

Rheault said: “For me, I think it’s great. We want kids to be comfortable around us. Just helping another kid be comfortable if they see a fireman is a win for us.”

