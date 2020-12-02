NORAD launches its Santa tracking website for Christmas season

(WHDH) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa tracking website officially launched this week for the Christmas season.

The website features Santa’s North Pole Village, which includes a holiday countdown, games, movie theater, holiday music, webstore, and more.

The official NORAD Tracks Santa app has also been updated for 2020 and is also available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Starting at 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos on the website as Santa makes his way around the world.

Trackers can call to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts by dialing 1-877-Hi-NORAD.

Tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955.

