The old pair of beat-up shoes sitting in the back of your closet may become the latest fashion trend.

Nordstrom is selling sneakers that showcase scuff marks and tape on the toes for $530.

The retail company describes the Golden Goose shoes as “Crumply, hold-it-all-together tape details a distressed leather sneaker in a retro low profile with a signature sidewall star and a grungy rubber cupsole.”

One review on their website, which appears sarcastic, reads that the shoes are hard to duplicate.

“In 1995, when I was 14 I had a pair of these sneakers. I have kept them,” the reviewer wrote. “I tried time and again to make the dirt marks on the side just right and applied some duck tape to get the look of the Golden Goose. But, you just can’t recreate that hundred dollar flair and the look of having skateboarded for 52 weeks straight.”

Nordstrom has designed clothes that have a distressed look in the past.

Last year, the company created the Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans, which featured fake mud, for more than $400.

Nordstrom says the jeans were designed for people who wanted to appear to have just worked outside without actually having to work.

