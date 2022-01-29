BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some communities in Southeastern Massachusetts saw more than two feet of snow by the time Saturday’s nor’easter started to slow.

Many areas saw total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches, but the South Shore saw even more, with Bridgewater getting 28 inches.

The rate of snowfall ramped up significantly around 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and the National Weather Service predicted that approximately two to four inches of snow fell per hour between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Driving conditions along Route 24 in Bridgewater were treacherous due to the intense snowfall rate and near white-out conditions. As of 6 p.m., 24 inches of snow had already fallen.

Still hammering snow along 95 points east. With a few more hours like this, some towns south of Boston, especially near Route24 will push to near 30”. pic.twitter.com/WlV6CKmN2K — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 29, 2022

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment are available for snow and ice clearing operations.

All Bay Staters have been urged to avoid traveling during the storm.

Roads are a mess‼️ This is Route 24 in Bridgewater right now. Massachusetts State Police asking please to stay off the roads, if possible. @7News pic.twitter.com/ziHIN4q0tV — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) January 29, 2022

