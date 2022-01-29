BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some communities in Southeastern Massachusetts saw more than two feet of snow by the time Saturday’s nor’easter started to slow.
Many areas saw total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches, but the South Shore saw even more, with Bridgewater getting 28 inches.
The rate of snowfall ramped up significantly around 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and the National Weather Service predicted that approximately two to four inches of snow fell per hour between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Driving conditions along Route 24 in Bridgewater were treacherous due to the intense snowfall rate and near white-out conditions. As of 6 p.m., 24 inches of snow had already fallen.
MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment are available for snow and ice clearing operations.
All Bay Staters have been urged to avoid traveling during the storm.
