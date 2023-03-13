A nasty nor’easter expected to bring damaging winds and up to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow to communities to parts of Massachusetts this week.

The storm system moves into the region on Monday. By the end of the day Tuesday, much of New England will be under a fresh coat of plowable snow.

The storm starts out with light rain showers Monday night, generally after 10 p.m., and gradually picks up in intensity going into Tuesday morning, when winter storm watches and warnings go into effect for much of the state.

Winter storm watch/warnings up for tomorrow, into tomorrow night.

Locations in northern and central Worcester County will likely experience a change over to snow around midnight, with locations in Metro West and the North Shore seeing a change over early Tuesday morning.

Due to the late change-over to snow in the Boston area, the Tuesday morning commute is looking better than the evening, as most of the area is expected to have some snow on the roadways.

By Tuesday evening, some snow will begin moving over the South Shore before the storms starts to dissipate. Some scattered snow showers will linger into Wednesday morning, but the highest impacts of the storm will be done with.

The storm is projected to bring 1 to 3 inches to communities along the coast; 3-6 inches to the I-495 corridor and parts of Western Mass; 6 inches to a foot for the Worcester hills and higher elevations in Western Massachusetts; and a jackpot of 12 to 18 inches for some towns in northern central Worcester county and the Berkshires.

The highest wind gusts are expected Tuesday afternoon, with gusts up to 65 mph possible. The northeast wind will likely also lead to power outages and minor flooding, with some northeast facing beaches experiencing isolated pockets of moderate flooding.

