BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Long Wharf has already started to flood ahead of high tide after a nasty nor’easter is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding arrived in New England early Saturday morning.

The wind drove the surf onto the lower walkway area, with splashing waves sending water toward the plaza area around 7:30 a.m.

On Friday, MBTA officials placed barriers around the Aquarium MBTA stop, which has dealt with flooding in the past. The Boston Marriott Long Wharf and local shops have also implemented barriers to defend against rising waters.

The Blue Line is still running as usual so far Saturday morning, according to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Suffolk counties until 11 a.m. Saturday. A coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m.

Cars and buildings may take on water in these areas.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to the flooding and the strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages, the National Weather Service warned.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

