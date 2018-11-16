Nor’easter causes travel headaches at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Logan International Airport was hit with flight delays and cancelations, passengers sleeping in the terminals, and others stuck on the tarmac due to a nasty November nor’easter.

Passengers arriving at the airport Thursday night found the tarmac covered in slushy snow.

Some people described to 7News that they had to sit on the parked planes for several hours after their flights arrived due to the slick conditions outside.

Plows worked to clear the grounds, which proved difficult as snow, sleet and winds swept through the area.

Inside the airport, bags lined the terminals as passengers whose flights got canceled and delayed slept on cots.

“Ended up getting our flight delayed and then canceled,” passenger David Davenport explained, “then we were rebooked and we’re sitting on the tarmac for almost up to the three-hour limit before they deplaned us after deicing, and now we’re kind of stranded because all the flights were booked up, so yeah, it’s been quite the night.”

