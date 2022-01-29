BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Some communities in Southeastern Massachusetts could see more than two feet of snow by the time Saturday’s nor’easter moves out.

Total snow accumulations of 18 to 24 inches are likely in many areas, but the South Shore could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow.

The rate of snowfall is expected to ramp up significantly around 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday and the National Weather Service has predicted that approximately two to four inches of snow will fall per hour between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment are available for snow and ice clearing operations.

All Bay Staters have been urged to avoid traveling during the storm.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

