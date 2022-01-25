A powerful Nor’easter could bring heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding to parts of New England this weekend.

The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast Friday into Saturday.

The storm’s relation to the coast will determine whether areas see a wintry mix or more than a foot of snow.

“The storm is going to be bring snow and it’s going to bring wind. Which exact line it takes will determine our impacts, how much of everything we see,” 7Weather meteorologist Josh Wurster said in his Tuesday forecast.

If the storm tracks off to the east, coastal communities will likely see light snow, some splash over, and strong offshore wind, but Wurster says the storm appears to be taking a “classic” Nor’easter track along the coast.

Massachusetts will be in for heavy snow, coastal flooding, and intense wind if the storm does take the “classic” track, according to Wurster. If the storm pulls back off to the west, inland areas will see snow and points along the coast will get a wintry mix.

“Confidence is increasing that a significant winter storm will create considerable impacts Friday through the weekend from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast,” the Weather Prediction Center added.

At this time, it’s too early to predict possible snow totals.

An intense storm Friday night/Saturday becoming more likely.



Exact track will be fine tuned over next few days but looking more likely we're in line for a classic Nor'easter tracking brining heavy snow (foot+ possible), strong wind, & coastal flooding. pic.twitter.com/mxqot72LwC — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 25, 2022

