BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful Nor’easter could bring heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding to parts of New England this weekend.
The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast Friday into Saturday.
“It’s the type of storm that has the potential to produce a foot or more of snow somewhere in southern New England,” 7Weather Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said. “It does look like it’s going to be a highly disruptive storm through the day on Saturday.”
The highest risk for a foot or more of snow is across Eastern Massachusetts; however, the exact track of the storm will ultimately dictate which communities get the most snow and the strongest winds.
Beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Frigid temperatures and subzero wind chills are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.
