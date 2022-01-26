BOSTON (WHDH) - A powerful Nor’easter could bring heavy snow, strong wind gusts, and coastal flooding to parts of New England this weekend.

The winter storm is expected to intensify as it moves up the East Coast Friday into Saturday.

“It’s the type of storm that has the potential to produce a foot or more of snow somewhere in southern New England,” 7Weather Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said. “It does look like it’s going to be a highly disruptive storm through the day on Saturday.”

The highest risk for a foot or more of snow is across Eastern Massachusetts; however, the exact track of the storm will ultimately dictate which communities get the most snow and the strongest winds.

Beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible during high tide at 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Frigid temperatures and subzero wind chills are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

Beach erosion and coastal flooding an issue on Saturday's 8am high tide and 9pm high tide. Strongest wind midday to early evening. 9pm high tide is astronomically lower than the 8am one, so that'll help mitigate some of the flood potential. pic.twitter.com/v12fkJ0tjb — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2022

Highest risk for a foot or more of snow Saturday is across eastern Mass. Exact track ultimately dictates who sees the most, whether the heaviest is more confined to SE Mass or even gets expanded through central Mass. pic.twitter.com/mVWPAK0mx1 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2022

Snow/wind headline Saturday's storm. Minor to moderate coastal flooding and beach erosion likely too. pic.twitter.com/uLPcrax2z6 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2022

Heavy snow and strong winds a concern for Saturday as coastal low bombs out off the mid-Atlantic/New England coast. pic.twitter.com/IoOr4o16Fx — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 26, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest storm updates.

