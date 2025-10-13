PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fall Nor’easter impacted the coast of Massachusetts on Columbus Day weekend. 7NEWS found some people in Plymouth venturing out to the coastline to take a look at the surf and windy conditions.

“The waves are great to look at,” Sue Deluca said, a Plymouth resident.

Another man came to the coast from Walpole to show a friend from Texas Plymouth Rock.

In Scituate, much of the same story. Windy, rainy, gray conditions that made it tough to enjoy the three day weekend as it comes to a close.

Scituate’s own town administrators report first responders and DPW crews are keeping an eye out for minor flooding late Monday afternoon when high tide hits. There was some splash over in the morning.

Businesses are impacted by the stormy weather. Fewer people came in when the weather is bad, but that’s what the owners of Plymouth Bay Winery expect.

