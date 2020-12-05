Nor’easter knocks out power to thousands, blows rain and snow across Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of residents were without power Saturday as a nor’easter blew through Massachusetts, making road conditions hazardous as it was expected to dump up to a foot of snow in parts of the state.

More than 37,000 people were without power as of 9 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The nor’easter triggered a winter storm warning in parts of New Hampshire and from the Worcester area to Metro Boston.

Worcester saw more than 9 inches of snow and Paxton saw more than a foot. The Cape saw heavier winds and rains, with Provincetown getting gusts of 70 mph and several areas getting 3 to 4 inches of rain.

