Nor’easter prompts cancellation of ferry trips between Cape Cod and Islands

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Steamship Authority has canceled several ferry trips between Cape Cod and the Islands due to a nor’easter that is slowly moving through the area.

Officials say it is “extremely unlikely” that ferries will be able to run on the Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket routes for the majority of Thursday.

More than a dozen trips have already been canceled.

The Steamship Authority projects that routes will also see significant disruptions on Friday due to the aftereffects of the storm.

Change and cancellation fees are currently being waived for those who wish to change their travel arrangements.

Cape Cod and the Islands are under a high wind warning until 6 a.m. Friday as winds are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

