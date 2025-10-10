Get ready for our first nor’easter of the season! While this won’t be the storm of the century, it sure is going to be more than your typical rainy and windy fall day in New England.

Before we get to the storm, the weekend overall looks pretty good. Saturday will be dry save an isolated sprinkle. Skies will be partly sunny and highs will be seasonable in the mid to upper 60s. Most of Sunday is looking dry and cloudy. Highs will be cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s. The wind will increase in the afternoon in advance of the rain.

It’s still a couple of days out so the exact timing will change, but the rain will begin Sunday evening or Sunday night and continue overnight and throughout the day Monday.

It’ll actually rain all the way through Tuesday as well, but the heaviest rain will fall Sunday night into Monday.

Inland, you can expect 1 to 3 inches of rainfall by the time everything wraps up Tuesday. However, across southeast Massachusetts, rainfall amounts will be higher.

There may be some isolated poor-drainage and urban flooding in spots Sunday into Monday. One way to help your neighborhood to not flood would be to keep those drains clear of any leaves!

Wind will be a factor with this storm. The strongest wind gusts, and higher risk for some power outages, will be on the Cape and the islands. Gusts there and along the coast could reach 50 mph, while inland they’ll be closer to 30 to 40 mph.

The National Weather Service has already issued wind advisories and high wind watches in anticipation of the gusty winds.

Make sure you secure or bring in any Halloween decorations that could easily blow around!

With gusty onshore winds, there may be some minor coastal flooding. Especially vulnerable coastal roads may see some shallow pockets of flooding.

Highs on Monday will be cool in the mid to upper 50s. The storm will wind down Tuesday. There will be showers throughout the day and a bit of a breeze, but it won’t be nearly as bad as Monday. Highs Tuesday will still be cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wednesday we’ll be drier.