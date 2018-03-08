BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy snow and wind gusts brought on by the nor’easter is causing trees to crash down throughout Massachusetts.

One tree landed on the roof of a home in Dorchester, causing significant damage. This happened on Greenbrier Street Wednesday afternoon.

The heavy, wet snow and strong winds sent a tree on top of a car in Lowell.

In Wilmington, a pole got knocked over. The police department tweeted out a picture of the scene to show the dangerous conditions on the road.

Wilmington, along with several other communities, are dealing with power outages.

