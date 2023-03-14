NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Conditions have been deteriorating on the North Shore as nor’easter snow inundating the rest of the state arrived in the early afternoon.

Heavy rainfall gave way to heavy flakes as the snow/rain line that had settled along the Merrimack Valley moved southward, bringing flakes to places like Plum Island by midday and leaving roads covered in snow by the early afternoon.

Whipping winds that swept up and down the coastlines brought gusts of up to 50-65 miles per hour, leaving the area’s normally picturesque beaches a blurry, gloomy mess.

“It gets pretty hard – the cold is pretty harsh down here,” said Darlene Tellier-Nelson, a Plum Island resident.

Conditions leaving Plum Island & in Newburyport are really deteriorating.



Accumulating snow on the roads is making it difficult to drive.



I’ve seen some plows out on local roads — but I’d imagine most of these roads are going to be untreated/plowed at least initially. @7News pic.twitter.com/mrPs4lx6RH — Sam Bleiweis (@SamBleiweisTV) March 14, 2023

Having grown up in the area, one other concern she and other residents share in addition to the cold and wind gusts is beach erosion, which officials have been working to get ahead of.

Off 73rd Street, sand could be seen encroaching on several beachfront homes, including some that previously lost property to last year’s January nor’easter, which brought plenty of coastal flooding.

While the tide schedule for Tuesday has been working in the locals’ favor, neighbors are still concerned about the effect of any localized flooding.

“I have fond memories growing up here so to worry about the island eroding and washing away and watching neighbors struggle or lose their property – it’s such a beloved place,” Tellier-Nelson.

High tide for Tuesday afternoon was slated to be astronomically low, so minimal coastal flooding is expected.

On the other hand, a Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect going into Wednesday morning, with high tide around 5 a.m. likely to be a bit higher in some areas along the coast, with pockets of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion possible, though major, damaging flooding is not expected.

