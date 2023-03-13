Crews continue to prep for plowable snow and potential outages as a nor’easter promises to dump plenty of flakes inland and hit the coast with heavy winds before tapering off on Wednesday.

Steady, wet snow is expected to start arriving by 9 p.m. in western and central Massachusetts, while the remainder of the state sees mostly rain going into Tuesday morning before switching to snow later in the day.

From the overnight hours into Tuesday night, parts of northern Worcester County could see snow totals reach 12-18 inches, especially in the area between Ashburnham and Princeton.

Worcester itself, as well as a number of communities along 495 stretching into the Merrimack Valley, could see between 6-9 inches, with towns closer to New Hampshire possibly seeing up to a foot of snow.

By Tuesday afternoon, many of the showers hitting eastern Mass. are expected to flip to snow after winds force the rain/snow line sitting along 495 to collapse to the south.

From there, light to moderate snow is likely to fall along most of the coast and Boston area until midnight and the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Over the course of Tuesday, 3-6 inches are likely for Boston and the North Shore, while areas closer to the Cape see 1-3.

But while the brunt of the snow will be inland, the coasts are expected to get the worst of the wind, with gusts on the Cape hitting up to 50-60 mph Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, similar speeds are expected to hit the North Shore and Boston, then again in both regions on Wednesday morning.

A Coastal Flood Watch will also be in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with pockets of moderate coastal flooding and large waves expected.

Officials are anticipating scattered power outages throughout the state due to wet, accumulating snow and heavy winds. For more information and the latest forecast, check out the 7WEATHER Blog and more here.