Nor’easter to bring soaking rain, snow, gusty winds to Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - An approaching nor’easter will bring heavy rain, snow, and gusty winds to parts of Massachusetts.

Monday will start off as partly cloudy before scattered showers pop up around 3 p.m.

Soaking, heavy rain will settle in by 7 p.m., metrologist Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

Higher elevations in the Berkshires and across the Worcester Hills could see up to 3 inches of snow.

“Wet snow likely mixes in tonight as temps cool into the mid-30s. From Hubbardston to Westminster to Ashburnham, slushy coatings of snow are possible overnight,” Lambert wrote. “In the Berkshires, above 1,500 feet, 1-3 inches of snow is possible with even more likely above 2,000 feet in elevation.”

Wind gusts could hit 35 mph along the coast, creating the potential for minor flooding.

The rain will likely taper off by Tuesday morning but the afternoon will still be damp and dreary with temperatures lingering in the 40s.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s on Thursday.

