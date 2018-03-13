SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Strong winds whipped through Cape Cod as the third March nor’easter rolled in.

Gusts of up to 60 mph is expected along with heavy snow. A high wind warning is in effect for Nantucket.

Parts of the Cape could see up to 18 inches of snow.

Coastal flooding is of low concern with this round of winter weather. High tide will be significantly lower Tuesday morning in comparison with the storm on March 2.

Barnstable, Eastern Plymouth and Nantucket is under a coastal flood warning until noon on Tuesday. Moderate flooding is possible. Dukes and Eastern Essex is under a coastal flood advisory, where minor flooding is possible.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)