Nor’easter whipping Plum Island with relentless winds

PLUM ISLAND (WHDH) — A second nor’easter in less than a week has moved into Massachusetts and its whipping Plum Island with relentless winds.

Residents on the island are bracing for severe erosion come high tide Thursday evening, in addition to snow.

Minor to moderate flooding could threaten the area.

Wind gusts could hit 55 mph at times, bringing a threat to down trees and knock out power.

Eastern Essex County is under a high wind warning.

