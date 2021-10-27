BOSTON (WHDH) - The fall nor’easter’s hurricane-force winds battered Massachusetts on Wednesday, knocking down trees in several communities, including Boston.
A home surveillance camera captured the moment a strong gust of wind ripped a giant tree from the ground in West Roxbury.
A tree fell across a street in a busy section of Beacon Hill, smashing a parked car and tearing up the sidewalk.
A home in Mattapan was also struck and severely damaged by a tree that blew over.
In the nearby community of Quincy, the roof was blown off of an apartment building.
Tree damage also led to lengthy delays on one of the MBTA’s commuter rail lines.
Below is a look at just some of the tree damage:
For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)