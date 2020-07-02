Norfolk County Correctional inmate succumbs to coronavirus complications

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An inmate at the Norfolk County Correctional Facility has succumbed to complications resulting from coronavirus, according to authorities.

Ricardo Francis reported feeling ill on June 5 and was sent to Beth Israel Glover Hospital. He was then transported to Beth Israel in Boston where he remained in intensive care until his death, according to a release issued Thursday by Norfolk County Sheriff Jerry P. McDermott.

McDermott expressed his condolences to Francis’s family.

At present, there are no positive cases at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office.

