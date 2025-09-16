BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials say the Norfolk County Sheriff misused campaign money.

State regulators accuse Sheriff Patrick McDermott of using money intended for his campaign for personal use. He’s accused of misusing $31,705.47.

McDermott has agreed to pay over $36,000 to the commonwealth in order to resolve the problem.

In a deposition, McDermott wrote “I acknowledge [the Office of Campaign and Political Finance’s] findings regarding campaign expenditures that, while intended for legitimate political purposes, have reasonably been interpreted as personal or business-related.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)