FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department loaned the use of a Bobcat at front end loader to help with snow removal in Falmouth.

The sheriff said his department is happy to help those being affected by the serious weather.

“We’re all in this together,” Sheriff Patrick McDermott said. “This is a significant storm that provided significant challenges, so we want to make sure that those local towns have the resources they need, from a public safety perspective, to get relief.”

Hampshire, Worcester, and Suffolk counties are also donating snow removal equipment to hard-hit areas like Dartmouth and Wrentham.

