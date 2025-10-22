BOSTON (WHDH) - The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office dropped some of the charges against the blogger Aidan Kearney, also known as “Turtleboy.”

The DA is dropping a witness intimidation and wiretapping case against Kearney involving an ex-girlfriend.

A special prosecutor is still investigating Kearney in two other cases, which are connected to the Karen Read case.

