Norfolk DA finds deadly officer-involved shooting in Brookline was justified

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office has concluded an investigation that determined the officer-involved shooting of Juston Root in Brookline last month was justified.

In a report issued Monday afternoon, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey concluded that the six police officers who fatally shot Root, 41, of Mattapan, after he led police on a car chase while armed with what appeared to be a handgun was “objectively reasonable and justified.”

Officers responding to a report of a man who threatened a security guard at the hospital in the area Fenwood Road around 9:30 a.m on Feb. 7 learned that Root had flashed a firearm before chasing a pair of guards down the street, according to the report.

Root then stopped chasing the guards, allegedly posed as a concerned citizen, and directed officers away from him in an effort to thwart their investigation.

A Boston police officer ordered Root to stop but he allegedly pulled a “very realistic looking” firearm out of his waistband and opened fire on the officer. A second officer then discharged their firearm and wounded Root.

A valet at Brigham and Women’s Hospital was hit in the head by a stray bullet and hospitalized with serious injuries. They have since been released from the hospital.

After being shot by police, Root fled the scene in a Chevrolet Bolt. He later crashed after hitting multiple vehicles in the area of the Brookline/Newton line, where he was shot and killed by police near the intersection of Hammond Street and Route 9.

The report says the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office will take no further action with the officers involved.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)